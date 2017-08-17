/2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Compact SUV Preview

You may remember the name T-Roc from a 2014 concept Volkswagen revealed in Geneva. They shelved the idea back then, but now it’s back with new looks and features and a production pass. The new 2018 Volkswagen T-Roc will debut later this month in pre-production from and will be released next year.

To be honest VW should have made the T-Roc three years ago when the compact SUV market wasn’t as hot as today. It might have suffered a slow start, but as the urban crossover trend gathered heat it could become one of the top players. Now though, 2018 Volkswagen T-Roc will have to start from scratch and fight its way up. It does seem to have all it needs to succeed, though.

As with all small crossover SUVs, the ultimate goal of 2018 Volkswagen T-Roc is to blend effortless superiority of an SUV with the agility of a sporty, compact model. This is also reflected in the car’s design, which is both compact and sporty and kind of rugged looking and tough. You can’t go on a safari with it, but it can handle the occasional venture into the nature just fine, probably better than most its rival if it gets VW’s 4MOTION and one of the good turbo petrol engines they offer.

Stay tuned for official pictures, details and videos over the coming days.

