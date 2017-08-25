/2018 VW California XXL Details and Specs

The name California is a well-known one among van enthusiasts and camping aficionado. But they will forget all they know about these things once they learn about this new VW California XXL. This is the ultimate camping machine with features you didn’t even know you wanted.

Set for official debut at the Caravan Salon Düsseldorf in the coming week, the 2018 VW California XXL is based on the Crafter and has a very manageable size. Its main highlights include a panoramic roof, an extended rear section with an enormous bed, an alcove for the children, all-wheel drive, pneumatic suspension. But it’s the details that are properly amazing about this camping machine, and how well each one is designed and built.

So with a fully loaded VW California XXL you get pull-out wet room with shower and WC, a kitchen with two fridges and a retractable gas hobs, full ambient lighting, a total of nine 220 V sockets and six USB charging ports, a projector, comfortable beds that are heated and cooled and allow you and your partner to fall asleep gazing at the stars, living area with a big table, four seats and an espresso machine, and… You can control the vehicle’s functions with a handy tablet that features a California XXL app.

As for the power and drive and all that, the new XXL comes with a Euro 6 turbo diesel with 177 PS and 410 Nm of torque, hooked up to 4MOTION all-wheel-drive.

