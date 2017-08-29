/Official: 2018 BMW i3s

BMW revealed today a revised version of the i3 Electric car plus a new hotted-up version. The BMW i3s, as it’s called, comes with more power and sportier styling as well as upgraded equipment. The i3s is an effort to make electric motoring a little less boring.

On the styling front, 2018 BMW i3s comes with wider tracks, lower ride height and aggressive fascias. To be more precise, it sits 10mm lower and 40mm wider, which gives it a much more impressive stance than before. There is also a set of exclusive 20-inch light-alloy wheels in bicolor double-spoke design. Put together, this stuff make the i3s about 110 percent cooler than its regular cousin.

As for the performance, BMW i3s features a high output 184 hp electric motor that generates peak torque of 199 lb-ft. Just like the standard version, a two-cylinder range extender gasoline engine is available as an option. The i3s comes with Driving Dynamics Control switch with Sport mode in which you can hit 60 mph in 6.8 seconds and reach 100 mph top speed. As for the range, you get 87 miles on the batteries alone and 180 miles with the range extender. Mind you, these are preliminary figures.

Both BMW i3s and regular i3 benefit from a range of upgrades such as state-of the-art connectivity with the latest iDrive 6 interface, full LED headlights, new color offerings now include Melbourne Red Metallic and Imperial Blue Metallic and exclusive new cloth-leather trim combination ‘Giga Brown Natural Leather & Carum Spice Grey Cloth’.

