/Official: 2018 BMW M5 xDrive – Specs, Price, Details

Finally, here is the all-new 2018 BMW M5 xDrive in all its all-wheel-drive glory. The new super sedan has got all the numbers it needs to remain the king of the segment. We just wish it looked just a little bit more exciting, and a little bit better sounding.

We will get to the sound later on in the track video we will show you of the 2018 BMW M5. For now let’s focus on the looks and how ordinary and uninspiring they are. If looks is all you want, you are far better off with a 5 Series M Performance. But if you are after substance and performance, the new M5 is in a class of its own.

Powering the 2018 BMW M5 is a 4.4-litre V8 bi-turbo engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology. It delivers 441 kW/600 hp at 5,600 – 6,700 rpm, while a monumental 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque from just 1,800 revs. The engine is hooked up to a specially tuned eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic. Then there is the M xDrive modes (4WD, 4WD Sport, 2WD). All of this is then governed by a host of electronic overlords wrapped in the DSC system. You also get Active M Differential at the rear axle, Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus modes for the Variable Damper Control (VDC) system, M Servotronic steering, M brakes and M suspension.

The upshots of all this is maximum precision and maximum driving fun. And don’t worry about lack of hooliganism in the 2018 M5. It may be all-wheel-drive, but this baby can still dance.If anything, it is easier to powerslide the xDrive M5 than a rear-drive one. The new BMW M5 can be ordered from September 2017, priced at €117,900, and deliveries will begin in spring 2018. The launch begins with a special First Edition limited to 400 units (costs an extra €19,500).

