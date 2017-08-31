/smart vision EQ fortwo Concept

Daimler sub-brand smart has big plans for the future and they are letting us in on some of it with this little thing. It’s called the smart vision EQ fortwo and it previews what intelligent autonomous mobility will be like in the year 2030. Apparently it’s going to be quite funky.

smart vision EQ fortwo is basically an autonomous pod that accommodates up to two adults in relative comfort as they hop around the town doing work or being social. The car, if you can call it that, is also fully connected and can arrange meetings for you or suggest places to go. And best of all, it is shareable based on the car2go concept, which is great for traffic and pollution and everything, but robs you of the privacy and freedom and security of a personal car. In essence, this is just a fancy taxi with no annoying driver trying to make small talk all the time.

CASE – connectivity (Connected), autonomous driving (Autonomous), flexible use (Shared & Services) and electric drive systems (Electric) – is the new line of thinking at Daimler regarding future mobility solutions which has spawned the smart vision EQ fortwo. It combines all the latest technologies and puts them in a pot, shakes and stirs them, and spits out stuff like this concept which is logically flawless. It’s clean, autonomous, efficient transport for the urban environment. What’s not to like? The thing is, the concept of ‘personal car’ is still far too important to many people to let it go for something so soulless, no matter how technologically brilliant it might be.

