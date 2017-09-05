So with only a few days to go until the Frankfurt Motor Show Daimler revealed one of their hottest debuts of the event. The new 2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 and S65 Coupe and Cabriolet models arrive with refreshed looks, new technologies, and upgraded mechanics.

Design-wise, what you get is a slightly revised version of the old model, although the Panamericana radiator grille does give the Mercedes-AMG S63 and S65 Coupe and Cabriolet a distinct look. One major highlight of the new version is the the OLED (organic light-emitting diode) rear lamps which you can expect to see in other models pretty soon. The same evolutionary approach to upgrade applies inside the cabin where you get the same familiar design and colors, but somehow it’s nicer and better and cooler.

We are particularly fond of the macho steering wheel and the large infotainment screen with the latest iteration of COMAND system. Other stand-out features of the AMG S-Class Coupés and Cabriolets include the numerous high-sheen chrome design elements (S 65) on the front, sides and rear. These are particularly effective in combination with dark paint colours.

But as with all AMG models the 2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 and S65 Coupe and Cabriolet are all about the engine. Once again, the V8 S63 proves so excellent in every way, once has to question the logic of even presenting an S65. The 4.0-litre V-8 with direct injection, biturbo forced induction and cylinder deactivation in the S63 delivers 612 hp and 900 Nm of torque, whereas the 6.0-litre V-12 with port injection and biturbo forced induction churns out 630 hp with just over 1,000 Nm torque.

What’s more, the S63 benefits from AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution and AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G, while the S65 gets rear-drive and AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 7G. As a result the cheaper model hits 100km/h from 0 in 3.5 seconds while the big dog takes 4.1 seconds. The figures are pretty much the same for both coupe and convertible variants.

