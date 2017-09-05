/2018 Mercedes S-Class Coupe and Cabrio Go Official

The regular – if you can call a 100+ grand open-top luxury cruiser regular – versions of the 2018 Mercedes S-Class Coupe and Cabrio have been revealed ahead of their IAA debut. Along with their AMG brethren, these cars make up a four-strong lineup of sexy, ultra-luxury long-distance cruisers with top-of-the-line features.

The normal 2018 Mercedes S-Class Coupe and Cabrio will be available with a choice of two engines. You have the S450 4MATIC with a 3.0 liter 370 hp V6 engine capable of 500 Nm torque, and the S560 which can be fitted 4MATIC as option and delivers 470 hp/700 Nm from a 4.0 liter V8. Performance-wise you can expect a 0-100 km/h time of 5.5 seconds for the 450 and 4.6 seconds for the 560. The figures are roughly the same for both coupe and convertible models.

Larger air intakes, a more prominent grilles, new design wheels, and sleeker aero parts are among the main highlights of design for 2018 Mercedes S-Class Coupe and Cabrio. But what gets the cake as the top feature is the new OLED tail lgiths, featuring 66 ultra-flat OLEDs act like floating elements inside the tail lamp. They have a really cool look about them and emit a highly homogeneous light pattern in all directions and form a unique day and night design.

As for the interior, it is characterised by the two new high-resolution and brilliant displays, each with a screen diagonal of 12.3 inches. Visually, the two displays under one shared glass cover blend into a Widescreen Cockpit and as a central element consequently emphasise the horizontal orientation of the interior design. You get a wide range of options for styling the cabin, with the best ones being new upholstery lines (designo Exclusive nappa leather AMG Line Plus porcelain/tizian red, designo Exclusive nappa leather porcelain/tizian red and designo Exclusive nappa leather AMG Line Plus Bengal red/black).

All S-Class models are equipped with the latest-generation infotainment system COMAND Online, starting a new era in digitisation and connectivity. Near Field Communication transforms the smartphone into a digital vehicle key.They also benefit from ENERGIZING comfort control (optional extra) which links various comfort systems in the vehicle together. It systematically uses the functions of the climate control system (including fragrancing) and the seats (heater, ventilation, massage), the panel heating as well as lighting and musical atmospheres to set up a unique feel base don your mood.

