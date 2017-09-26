/2018 Mercedes Sprinter Previewed at North American Commercial Vehicle Show

As some of you may know, the Mercedes Sprinter van is these days better known as a super-deluxe personal bus thanks to all those tuners who convert it and “pimp it out.” So maybe that is the reason Mercedes-Benz has put a lot more effort than usual in the design of the Sprinter to make sure it looks cool and athletic.

Previewed during a press conference at North American Commercial Vehicle Show (NACV), the 2018 Mercedes Sprinter truly is the Benz of vans. The vehicle is shown here in panel van guise, but even so, one can’t help admiring the sharp design of the headlights, the impressive grille, and the bumpers which appear to have been lifted straight from an AMG car. What is more, the new Sprinter will come with advanced driving assistance systems and connectivity services in combination with new telematics that, says Mercedes, will result in a leap forward in efficiency for vehicle and fleet management.

Technical specs of of the 2018 Sprinter are yet to be revealed, but you can expect a range of efficient diesel and petrol engines, plus, maybe, a hybrid powertrain. The van has been one of the top players in the segment since its introduction in 1995, with a total of more than 3.3 million units delivered to over 130 countries.

The introduction of the new Mercedes Sprinter is also a reinforcement of the company’s commitment to the the future initiative adVANce:

It aims at megatrends such as digitalization and urbanisation. The accompanying realignment of the company is driving forward the transformation from purely a vehicle manufacturer to a provider of complex, comprehensive mobility solutions. The first new model to represent this further development is the new Sprinter.

