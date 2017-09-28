/Amazon Alexa to Be Featured in All BMW and MINI Models from Mid-2018

The versatile voice-controlled executive personal assistant thingy known as Amazon Alexa is entering a strategic partnership with BMW. From the middle of next year every new BMW and MINI model will have this system built-in, giving the vehicles a whole new host of connectivity capabilities.

This move will also give teh upper hand to Amazon Alexa in its healthy competition with Apple’s Siri and Microsoft Cortana. So it’s be better good, or else it’s not only going to hurry its parent company, but also BMW. Not to worry, though, because it seems this Alexa thing is a pretty decent bit of kit. cloud-based voice service will enable BMW Group customers to access a variety of services, entertainment features and shopping facilities while on the move by simple voice interaction. Here’s a few examples of what Alexa can do for you:

The availability of Alexa in the car now makes it possible to use functions enjoyed at home while out on the road as well. This is a huge leap forward for BMW in upgrading their Connected services. Every new feature that they will introduce in future will also be integrated so that it’ll work seamlessly with Alexa. On a grander scale, such services will ultimately connect all the cars in the worlds to the net and that opens up a floodgate of new services, opportunities and threats.

“By making this step of integrating Alexa into our models from mid-2018, BMW and MINI will form a more intrinsic part of our customers’ digital lifestyles,” remarked Dieter May, Senior Vice President Digital Services and Business Models at the BMW Group. “Voice control first featured in BMW Group cars many years ago, and we are now enhancing its functionality by adding a digital ecosystem, which will open up all sorts of new possibilities that customers can access quickly, easily and safely from their car.”

