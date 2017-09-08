/BMW Concept X7 iPerformance Revealed Ahead of IAA

This, ladies and gents, is the BMW X7 we’ve all been so eagerly waiting for. Well, it’s the concept version. But you can rest assured the finished product is going to look pretty close to this car, which is officially called BMW Concept X7 iPerformancefor its Frankfurt Motor Show appearance.

That means the X7 you will get late next year WILL have disproportionately large grilles, and fairly narrow headlights. But those are about the only things wrong with the BMW Concept X7 as far as we can tell. The profile is that of a sturdy full-size SUV. The wheels, at least on the concept, are well-sized. And the rear-end design is actually pretty good.

As for the interior, well, it’s too concept-y to be taken seriously. But the main highlights include clear forms, warm colours and select materials. These are qualities you can expect to see in the production model. There is also a large panoramic roof with lights in it and individual seats, but these probably won’t make it. A 12.3-inch instrument cluster screen and central touchscreen information are among the other cool features.

BMW Concept X7 iPerformance is powered by BMW eDrive technology allied with a BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine to create an exceptionally efficient and dynamic plug-in hybrid powertrain. This is the iPerformance package we will be seeing in more and more BMWs in the near future.

“The Concept introduces the BMW Sports Activity Vehicle DNA into the luxury segment. The new BMW design language employs just a few, extremely precise lines and subtle surface-work to raise the bar in terms of presence and prestige,” explains Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior Vice President BMW Group Design. “The BMW Concept X7 iPerformance has a luxurious and sophisticated feel to it, thanks to its understated use of forms and incredibly precise details.”

