This year’s Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) will see the debut of yet another special edition G-Wagen. This time its the AMG versions getting a treatment called the Exclusive. 2018 Mercedes-AMG G63 and G65 Exclusive Edition models feature only cosmetic upgrades inside and out.

You all know how brilliant these cars are technically. So let’s cut to the chase and see sets Mercedes-AMG G63 and G65 Exclusive Edition apart from the other thousand different variations out there. The shared highlights between the two include an underride guard of stainless steel, AMG racing stripes on the sides, rub strip inserts in a dark aluminium look and for the first time a spare wheel cover painted in the vehicle colour. They also get AMG light-alloy wheels with tyres of size 295/40 R 21, but the design differs slightly.

On the G63 the 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels are painted matt black with a high-sheen finish. The G65 meanwhile gets ceramically polished light-alloy wheels. There is also the option of high-sheen rim flanges, and side rub strips with inserts in carbon-fibre look, and AMG monza grey magno matt paint finish. These conclude the exterior upgrades, so it’s now down to the interior to justify the insane price – 163.125,20 euros for the G63 and 287.658,70 euros for the G65.

So, the interior highlights of Mercedes-AMG G63 and G65 Exclusive Edition. The main features here is the designo Exclusive package with two-tone leather-trimmed instrument panel and AMG sport seats with two-tone leather upholstery. There is also a variety of new colors for the two-tone designo nappa leather and diamond pattern stitching. You also get AMG carbon-fibre or black designo piano lacquer trim and Seat Comfort package as standard. Red designo seat belts, leather-trimmed grab handles in the headliner and a two-tone AMG Performance steering wheel matching the seat colours are among the other cool additions to these models.

