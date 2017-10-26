/2018 Citroen C4 Cactus Is an Ultra-Comfortable Hatchback

That is what Citroen calls the latest version of its quirky C4 Cactus. The hatchback has received a major overhaul for the new year, including high-tech suspension and revised styling details. Rest assured, the 2018 Citroen C4 Cactus is going to stand out in its segment like the Chinese kid in the Jolie-Pitt family.

The suspension system which the French auto maker claims makes 2018 Citroen C4 Cactus the most comfortable car in its class is a Progressive Hydraulic Cushion affair with secondary hydraulic dampers. They deliver a sort of ‘magic carpet ride’ which isn’t perfect, at least it wasn’t on the previous versions of the car, but is considerably better than the standards of the hatchback class. And that’s on its own is enough reason to consider the Cactus. A nice and smooth ride is something car makers don’t really care about with their smaller models.

But PHC is not the only comfort feature of 2018 Citroen C4 Cactus. The hatchback comes with new, thicker foam for the seats which are ideal for longer drives. One fears one might fall sleep behind the wheel of the Cactus, what with these seats and that suspension. Visually, the new model does away with prominent Airbumps – thank heavens for that – and instead introduces a couple of discreet ones on the side sills. So you still get the rugged look and the protection, but your car doesn’t look like it has a tropical disease. Another highlights of the 2018 Cactus C4 is the addition of a 128 bhp three-cyinder PureTech with peppy performance.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 2.0/10 (1 vote cast)