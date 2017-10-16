/2018 Kia Stinger Looks Spectacular in Micro Blue

The amazing Kia Singer is finally out in the world and people are getting to know it first-hand. Kia’s first properly exciting car has many virtues, chief among which is a cool and sporty design. But that design is further complemented with a series of awesome colors. Here we want to have a deeper look at Micro Blue Kia Stinger, one of the sexiest shades available for the Stinger.

Psychologically, color blue, especially a light shade of it like this, has a calming effect on the onlooker. However, when you combine it with the curves and angels of a thing like Kia Stinger it doesn’t so much calms you as excite your tingly bits. But it’s a gentle sort of excitement. You start by taking the whole thing is, drinking the color and the proportions of the car at large. Then you get into the little details, and notice how the shimmer of this unique color makes the stinger look more premium than it is.

When you get into the car, though, the pleasure of seeing the Micro Blue Kia Stinger is for the passers-by. But don’t worry, because there is plenty in there to keep your fizz going. Granted, the design of the cabin could have been a little more intriguing. But everything you need is present, and it’s not like you’ll have time to mess around with the knobs and dials. The moment you start the engine all you want to to do in the Stinger is drive. And drive. And Drive some more.

Kia Stinger GT-Line in Europe will be available with a choice of three engines in Europe: a 2.0-litre turbo gasoline engine, a powerful 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6, and a 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine.

