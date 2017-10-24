/2018 Mercedes S-Class Coupe and Cabrio Pricing Announced

The latest versions of the drop-top S-Class are gearing up to hit the market in Europe and UK from January 2018. So, as is customary, we get the official pricing details of the 2018 Mercedes S-Class Coupe and Cabrio to know for sure by how much we cannot afford them. The cheapest of the lot costs 101,655 Euros.

That would be the S450 4MATIC Coupe with a 367 horsepower V6 engine. One step above this is the S560 (470 hp) with optional 4MATIC, priced from 127,942 Euros without all-wheel-drive and 131,750 Euros with it. Entering the realm of potent AMG model you will have to pay 177,310 Euro for the S63 with 612 horsepower and a whopping 249,305 Euros for the 630 horsepower S65 AMG. The Cabriolet launches with the S65 model which goes for 257,456 Euros. In UK, prices start at £104,115 for the S 560. The Mercedes-AMG S 63 costs from £128,015, while the AMG S 65 is available from £189,615.

As for the notable options for the 2018 Mercedes S-Class Coupe and Cabrio, you can go for the LED Intelligent Light System, unique headlamps with a total of 47 Swarovski crystals (3332 euros), Driving Assistance package (2737 euros; standard on Mercedes-AMG S 65 Coupe and Cabriolet), automatic AIRCAP draught shield system (1178.10 euros), draught stop (773.50 euros), AIRSCARF neck-level heating (773.50 euros), AIR-BALANCE package (440.30 euros) and the new extended ambient lighting with 64 colours and 10 colour worlds (476 euros) and costs 238 euros.

