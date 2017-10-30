/2018 Mercedes X-Class Priced from £27,310 in UK

The British car market is not overly enthusiastic about pickup trucks. It’s not like America where people buy pickups because they want to. In the UK people buy pickups because they need them. So one is not at all sure how they would react to, literally, the Mercedes-Benz of pickups, the new 2018 Mercedes X-Class.

One is doubly unsure of the success of 2018 Mercedes X-Class in the UK due to its pricing. The Nissan-based truck starts in Blighty at £27,310 and goes up to £34,100. Still, the X-Class is a predicatively fine product with excellent quality, delightful styling, and more than decent features. The model lineup includes X 220 d 4MATIC (163 hp) and X 250 d 4MATIC (190 hp). But the first only comes in PURE or PROGRESSIVE trims, whereas the latter can also be had in POWER. A top-of-the-line V6 X 350 d 4MATIC will be launched in mid-2018.

But the standard features you get with all 2018 Mercedes X-Class trims include doublecab, with 4MATIC selectable all-wheel drive and low-range, drive selection mode, with double wishbone front suspension, and multi-link rear suspension. Also as standard you get such safety features as multitude of airbags, Active Brake Assist with radar, Lane Keeping Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, Hill Assist, Reversing Camera, anti-theft system, and…

Below you will find the standard kit on all three trim levels of 2018 Mercedes X-Class:

PURE: The entry-level X-Class PURE model is only available with the six-speed manual transmission 220 d 4MATIC engine, and offers a rear bumper with integrated step, halogen headlights and a radiator grille with matt black finish. Inside, the PURE model offers a manually adjustable driver and passenger seat in Tunja black fabric upholstery, with a large storage compartment in the centre console, incorporating an armrest and cupholder. The model also offers semi-automatic air-conditioning with high gloss black details in the air vents. X-Class PURE models are offered with 17-inch steel wheels as standard. PROGRESSIVE: The mid-level X-Class, which is £1,200 excl. VAT above the PURE model, is offered with a choice of either the 220 d 4MATIC engine, or the uprated 250 d 4MATIC engine. The PROGRESSIVE model line also offers painted bumpers with a simulated under guard in matt black; aluminium door sills featuring ‘Mercedes-Benz’ lettering; chrome door handles; load securing rail system; heated exterior mirrors; and a radiator grille with iridium silver matt finish. Inside, the PROGRESSIVE model comes with black fabric upholstery and an aluminium trim, with automatic dimming interior mirror with integrated compass function, illuminated sun visors, lighting for the front footwell and exit lamps, and chrome air vents.X-Class PROGRESSIVE models are offered with 17-inch six-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels in vanadium silver as standard. POWER: The high-level X-Class, which is £3,500 excl. VAT above the PROGRESSIVE model, is offered in conjunction with the 250 d 4MATIC engine only, and features painted bumpers with simulated under guard in chrome; a rear bumper in chrome with integrated step; fog lights with chrome surround; shoulder line trim strips in chrome; LED high-performance headlights with cleaning system; LED tail lights; electrically folding exterior mirrors; and KEYLESS GO, all as standard. Inside, the POWER line comes with eight-way electrically adjustable driver and front passenger seats as standard, with ARTICO leather and DINAMICA microfiber upholstery, with an ARTICO leather dashboard with topstitching, complimented by a black, high-gloss interior trim. X-Class POWER models are offered with 18-inch six-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels in himalaya grey, as standard.

