/2018 Nissan LEAF Makes European Debut at Futures 3.0 Conference

Today the all-new 2018 Nissan LEAF was introduced to the European audience during the Nissan Futures 3.0 conference. Turns out the new LEAF heralds the dawn f a new electric era for Nissan. And it’s not just about the cars, either. It’s electric ecosystem they want to implement.

In plain English, that covers everything from electric powertrains, to additional infrastructure investment, battery charging and home storage advances. Nissan also claims they can give their EV customers free power with something they call “bi-directional charging technology.” It has to do with getting energy from the grid when you need it and then giving it back when you don’t. Or something like that. They’ve been testing this system in Denmark and apparently it’s been pretty successful.

The conference also highlight Nissan’s advances in battery technology. They’ve come up with this 7kW home charger that allows Nissan electric vehicle owners to achieve 100% charge in just 5.5 hours. There’s also a 22kW charger that goes even faster, capable of charging your Nissan EV in just 2 hours. In terms of infrastructure they have committed themselves to expanding their charging network by 20% over the next 18 months. That means an addition of 1,000 fast chargers to the 4,600 already installed throughout Europe.

But the man (car) of the hour… the 2018 Nissan LEAF. Boasting a range of 378km/235miles on a single charge and packed with technologies such as ProPILOT advanced driver assistance system, e-Pedal, and ProPILOT Park, this hatchback is all set to reconquer the compact EV market and hold it for a good while. They also revealed the e-NV200 at the show, but despite its bigger size – it’s a van – this one has less range at 280km/174miles.

