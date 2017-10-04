/2018 Range Rover Sport Hybrid Does 101 MPG

Turns out Jaguar Land Rover area already taking serious steps towards the electrification of their entire range by 2020.They just unveiled the 2018 Range Rover Sport Hybrid powered by a plug-in system, and it is the most efficient Range Rover of all time with an average fuel consumption of 101 mpg, CO2 emissions of just 64 g/km, and 31 miles of electric range.

We are so used to gas guzzling Range Rovers that we think of high consumption almost an intrinsic part of these cars. But 2018 Range Rover Sport Hybrid is a revolutionary car in that sense, adding a healthy dose of efficiency to the Sport’s unique blend of luxury, style and performance. Oh yes, it might be a hybrid, but this bad boy is still very much a Sport at heart. The plug-in hybrid system in this SUV churns out 404hp (297kW), 300 of which comes from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine. It does 0 to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds and tops out at 137 mph.

Known as the Range Rover Sport P400e in the range, 2018 Range Rover Sport Hybrid also provides 31 miles of silent, zero-emission electric drive. This is the EV mode. You also have the Parallel hybrid mode which itself splits into SAVE function which prevents the battery charge dropping below the level which has been selected, and Predictive Energy Optimisation (PEO) function whci uses GPS data to maximize fuel economy on any given route. As for the plug-in bit, with rapid charging a full charge can be achieved in as little as 2 hours 45 minutes at home using a dedicated or 32amp wall box. The battery can be fully charged in 7 hours 30 minutes using the 10 amp home charging cable.

Jaguar Land Rover UK Managing Director, Jeremy Hicks said: “The current Range Rover Sport has performed exceptionally well in the UK market since it was introduced in 2013 selling just shy of 50,000 vehicles to date. Its perfect blend of performance, comfort, utility and off-road prowess make it the perfect all-round luxury vehicle. These 2018 updates make the Range Rover Sport an even more attractive proposition with CO 2 emissions down to 64g/km and a 101mpg on the combined cycle coupled with new infotainment technology making life simpler. Our efficient diesel and petrol engines are our cleanest ever and remain utterly relevant today on our journey to electrification.”

