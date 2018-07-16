/Range Rover Sets New Fastest Two-Wheel Mile Record at Goodwood

We still don’t know what’s with SUVs and wanting to drive up on two wheels at major motoring events, nor do we know what would that accomplish. But we readily admit that it’s an entertaining spectacle, and congratulate Land Rover for their partaking in the stunt in which a Range Rover Sport SVR set a world record for the fastest mile completed on two wheels.

The venue for this stunt was, of course, the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018 and the driver to accomplish the feat was Terry Grant, the man who has done some other impressive things in Range Rovers before. Terry had a bunch of attempts at completing the lap, but they kept failing until a dramatic lap on Sunday afternoon in which he guided the 575 horsepower super SUV on two wheels all the way through the hill and even hit 60 mph at one point. The time of 2:24.5 bought Range Rover and Grant a new Guinness World Record time.

The Range Rover Sport SVR is quite a remarkable machine with a 0 to 60 mph time of 4. seconds and a top speed of 174 mph. And yes, it still does work offroad as well. Now we know that it is also quick on two wheels, should you ever fancied to try that for some reason…

Stunt Driver, Terry Grant, said: “It really shouldn’t be underestimated how difficult a two-wheeled speed run like this is; you are always fighting to keep the car balanced right on the edge, as it tries to tip either one way or the other. You need to be conscious of everything, from the camber of the road to the strength of the wind. Thankfully, conditions were excellent and the Range Rover Sport SVR was the perfect precision tool for the job.”

