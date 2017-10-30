/BMW M5 MotoGP Safety Car Revealed for 2018 Season

BMW has had a monopoly over the MotoGP safety car fleet for the many years now. It’s a good thing though, because not only do they send their best and brightest to this job, they also often have the coolest liveries imaginable. Check out the new BMW M5 MotoGP Safety Car for 2018 season. It has a design inspired by M8 GTE race car.

2018 BMW M5 MotoGP Safety Car looks so good, it could distract the riders following it on the formation lap. The car also has the guts to keep up with those superbike monsters. The new M5 is powered by a 600 hp and 750 Nm V8 motor and benefits from M-specific all-wheel drive M xDrive. The super sedan only needs 3.4 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h. What’s more, the safety car is fitted with M Performance parts such as side sills, rear diffusor, rear spoiler, front kidney grille, door mirror caps and air breather slats for improved aero and handling.

Besides all the standard features BMW M5 MotoGP Safety Car also boasts a number of exclusive features. You have the bespoke front splitter, racing bonnet latches, bucket seats from the BMW M4 GTS, LED lights bar and signalling system, and of course, the livery. The design and colors are inspired by the looks of the BMW M8 GTE race car which will race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans next year.

“A MotoGP Safety Car faces enormous challenges. It is vital to lead a field of unique, high-performance race prototypes safely through all sorts of conditions,” said Frank van Meel, President of BMW M GmbH. “Innovative motorsport technology is an essential part of this. The new BMW M5 forms the perfect basis for a safety car, as its technical features ensure perfect handling, even at the limits of driving dynamics – on the road and on the racetrack. Development never stands still in MotoGP, which is always pushing its limits further and further. The same is true for the BMW M GmbH – and the new M5 MotoGP Safety Car is an outstanding example of our pursuit of innovation and maximum levels of performance.”

