/Mercedes-AMG G65 Final Edition Costs 310K EUR!

Actually, it’s 310,233 Euros. That is what you have to pay for the privilege of owning a Mercedes-AMG G65 Final Edition. That is if you can get one at all. The are only making 65 units of this special edition for obvious reasons. And the way these things work, most of them are already spoken for.

Mercedes-AMG G65 Final Edition is a rare version of an already rare car. The V12-powered super SUV is a bit of a unicorn in the car world. Nothing else has a ladder chassis and 630 horsepower. But this muscular German somehow makes that combination work, and work brilliantly. You can tackle a fairly rough off-road course in this car, and then do 230 km/h (electronically limited) on the way back home. Zer ot 100, meanwhile, takes a mere 5.3 seconds.

So performance-wise, the car is pretty dope. But that is not all you get with the Mercedes-AMG G65 Final Edition. You also get exclusive looks. 21?inch 5?twin-spoke light-alloy wheels in bronze, silver brake callipers and AMG Sport trim strips on the sides are among the main highlights of the exterior. But we are more partial to the matte bronze accents on the underride guard, the trim elements in the bumpers, the wheels and exterior mirrors. These are complemented by the radiator grille with black mesh screen and surround painted in matt bronze. Matte black side pipes and obsidian black wheel cover are also notable.

As for the inside, designo Exclusive package in designo black nappa leather with seat side bolsters in a carbon-fibre look and topstitching in light brown is the first thing you notice. Then you find the decorative stitching in bronze, the milled Edition lettering in the grab handle plus floor mats with leather edging in light brown and topstitching in black. Special mention has to made of the AMG Performance steering wheel in black nappa leather featuring a flattened bottom.

