/Mopar Hellcrate HEMI Engine Kit to Debut at SEMA

Those of you who have halted your kit car or restomod project on account of not having a good engine, listen. Chrysler’s parts and tuning arm Mopar is bringing to 2017 SEMA show the Hellcrate, a crate version of the 707 horsepower Hellcat engine everybody loves. Now let’s guess what will be the strangest car to feature it.

Mopar Hellcrate is the first and only supercharged, 707 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque factory-backed crate engine kit. The 6.2 liter V8 is basically plug & play, meaning you can drop it into any car that has room for it under the bonnet, connect up the bits, and viola. Just make sure you get the proper gearbox for this monstrous engine. By default it is set to work with manual boxes. The clutch also, and the whole chassis, it has to be rigid enough for that kind of torque. Well, let’s just say it’s probably not a good idea to put the Hellcrate in a family hatchback.

It really is that simple though for a mechanic to use the Mopar Hellcrate. The kit comes with all you need to install the motor, including powertrain control module (PCM), power distribution center, engine wiring harness, chassis harness, accelerator pedal, ground jumper, oxygen sensors, charge air temperature sensors and fuel pump control module. Mopar also supplies Front End Accessory Drive (FEAD) Kit, which includes an alternator, power steering pump, belts, pulleys and…

But before you get too excited we should point out Mopar Hellcrate HEMI costs $19,530. So it’s not really for your average backyard project. This kit is ideal for first-time supercar makers who need something potent and relatively hassle-free. The kit comes with a Mopar three-year/unlimited mileage warranty.

