/2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 12 Looks Fantastic!

I tell ya, these American pickup trucks are getting so good, soon they’re gonna make SUVs look sad, boring boxes! Just look at this new Ram 1500 Rebel 12. It’s just as luxurious as any SUV. It is more capable and versatile. And it is looks absolutely brilliant.

And on top of all this, pickups have a level of machismo family SUVs can never achieve. It’s the presence, and the fact that pickups are getting more and more aggressive-looking whereas SUVs are getting softer and cuddlier. In any case, the 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 12 is a $46,990 truck (including destination charge) which we’d be proud to have in place of a Cayenne or a Range Rover or an Escalade. And let me tell ya, we won’t be compromising on comfort and luxury, either.

That’s the thing about the Ram 1500 Rebel 12. It is one of the best equipped trucks we’ve ever seen. You get a 12-inch Uconnect 4C with 12-inch screen and navigation as standard. It features enhanced processing power, multi-touch gestures, vivid imagery, sharper graphics and smartphone integration. Radar Red leather-trimmed interior with heated front seats and unique metal speaker grilles trimmed are among other highlights of the interior. And there is a Harman Kardon with 19 premium speakers, 900-watt surround-sound amplifier, 10-inch subwoofer

As for the more manly features, the Rebel 12 comes with a factory lift, locking rear differential, 33-inch tires, Bilstein shocks, skid plates, tow hooks and other off-road-ready features. Engine-wise, you have the same options as the Rebel Cab trim. You will be able to get yourself one of these cool trucks from the the fourth quarter of 2018.

