/Official: 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition

Following the introduction of the all-new Ram 1500 series at Detroit Auto Show, Chrysler now unveils a more premium version for those truckers who value luxury. The 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn is an exquisite product, looking like it could rival an Escalade while still being able to carry a large load of manor.

In short then, this is the kind of pickup truck you can go to the churn in in the morning, ferry the the cattle around around noon, and use it as wedding car in the evening. 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn is distinguished on the outside over the regular models via two-tone RV Match Brown trim or monotone paint, premium LED headlamps and tail lamps, and unique wheels and grilles. But it’s really the interior that sets this truck apart from pretty much anything else in this segment.

2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn comes with hand-wrapped, 100 percent full-grain leather dashboard and southwestern-design-inspired door-panel and armrest coverings. Where else are you gong to get this? There is also a new embossed alligator skin pattern leather on the center console, instrument panel, seats and door panel inserts, satin chrome accents, a brushed-nickel metal badge flush-mounted on the console lid and a new “Longhorn” badge. What’s more, you get real barn-wood accents throughout the cabin. See? Utterly exquisite!

“The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn is a no-compromise luxury truck that delivers what buyers want most: strength, durability, technology and efficiency,” said Mike Manley, head of Ram brand. “Wherever you look, whatever you touch, the Laramie Longhorn is filled with more craftsman-like details, including wood surfaces and 100 percent full-grain leather seats, than any other truck in the segment.”

