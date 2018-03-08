/2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman Is the Workhorse of the Range

We did point out, when Chrysler revealed the new generation of Ram 1500, that the truck seemed to be nice and luxurious to be any good at, well, being a truck. But turns out those Rebel and Longhorn were the range-topping models. The workhorse version is this, the 2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman. It starts at $31,695 (excluding $1,645 destination charge).

Looking sort of basic and business-like, the Tradesman is an excellent choice for small business owners and commercial fleets. But that doesn’t mean it is spartan, or has outdated technology. The truck features a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with eTorque mild hybrid,and you can even order a 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 or optional 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 eTorque for it. You even have the choice of all-wheel-drive. All of this means you are dealing with a properly capable pickup truck here.

The 2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman is available in two cab styles and two bed lengths: Quad Cab with 6 ft., 4 in. bed, Crew Cab short bed (5 ft., 7 in.) or Crew Cab with optional 6 ft., 4 in. bed. What’s more, the truck is capable of towing up to 12,750 pounds and offer up to 2,300 pounds of payload in a four-door quad cab configuration. And it does that despite the fact that it’s 225 pounds lighter overall than its predecessor.

In terms of useful features and options, the 2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman has standard Class III trailer hitch and lighted, above-bumper four- and seven-pin trailer wire connectors, 160-amp alternator, 3.21 rear axle ratio, 730-amp maintenance-free battery, black grille and black steel bumpers, cargo bed lamp, front and rear Frequency Response Damping (FRD) shock absorbers, rear view camera, tilt and telescoping steering column, halogen headlamps, locking tailgate, power door locks, power windows, remote keyless entry and a theft-deterrent system.

