/Official: 2018 Ram 2500 Power Wagon Mojave Sand Edition

The larger member of the Ram Trucks family, compared with the popular 1500 series, has just got more irresistible. The Ram 2500 Power Wagon Mojave Sand is a new edition of the macho truck, boasting now the unique color of the Ram Rebel as well as new all-black wheels.

These changes go a long way in making the 2018 Ram 2500 Power Wagon Mojave Sand Edition one of the hottest looking car in this segment. But that is not all you get with this limited edition. After all, it costs $54,830 in Crew Cab 4×4 variant, with a $1,695 destination charge. So you would expect a little more than a paint job.

What you get with the Ram 2500 Power Wagon Mojave Sand is exclusivity. The truck is limited to 1,500 units, and it comes with some special features. The list equipment for this model include an all-black interior with Ram’s Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen and Heavy Duty Luxury Group option pack. The latter consists of LED bed lighting, overhead console power heated/fold-away mirrors and a universal garage door opener.

Powering the Mojave and Ram 2500 is a 410 horsepower, 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 engine. The truck is as capable as it looks, thanks to 2-inch lifted suspension, 14.3 inches of ground clearance, front and rear locking differentials, an electric disconnecting front sway bar, 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires and a 12,000-lb. winch.

