/Last 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon Leaves Factory

Chrysler’s Brampton Plant in Ontario celebrated a bittersweet moment yesterday as the final 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon rolled off the assembly line. The last Demon is now headed to a Barrett-Jackson auction where it will be sold for charity along with the final 2017 Dodge Viper.

Production of the 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon by SRT was limited to one model year and 3,300 units. But don't despair if you still want a crazy Challenger, as there is an improved 2019 Hellcat coming very soon. The final 2018 model is going to get a special treatment after leaving the factory, getting ready for its big auction event which is, by the way, a word record setter in terms of the amount of horsepower that is going under the hammer (combined output of the Demon and the Viper: 1,485 horsepower).

The last 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon will be equipped at an upfit center with a hand-painted exclusive Viper Red exterior color, 18-inch aluminum wheels, 18-inch Demon drag radial tires, Demon vehicle badging and a one-of-a-kind VIN instrument panel badging. Whoever bids highest at the June 20-23 Barrett-Jackson Northeast Auction will take home this 840 hp Demon along with a 645-horsepower Dodge Viper with an 8.4L V-10 engine, also the last of its breed. 100 percent of the hammer proceeds from the sale going to the United Way charity.

Leaving behind a 25-year legacy with more track records than any other production car, production of the V-10-powered Dodge Viper concluded at the Conner Avenue Assembly Plant in Detroit in August 2017. The last production 2017 Dodge Viper is styled in homage to the first-generation Dodge Viper RT/10 with its Viper Red exterior and black interior. The car (VIN ending in 731948) includes exterior carbon fiber accents, black Alcantara leather seats and an exclusive VIN instrument panel badge and authentication kit.

