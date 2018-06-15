/2019 Dodge Durango Pursuit Debuts in New Orleans

Chrysler took to the Big Easy and the National Sheriffs’ Association Show to unveil their latest law enforcement vehicle offer. The 2019 Dodge Durango Pursuit is a mean looking and gutsy cruiser with capabilities that make it suitable for rough situations which sedans are fir to cope with.

2019 Dodge Durango Pursuit, true to its name, has received upgrades that make it capable of sustaining long pursuits. Chief among these upgrades there are a new front fascia with integrated brake-cooling air ducts for improved brake performance and durability and performance-tuned, load-leveling suspension for better handling. This is, after all, a big bulky car.

Another highlight of the 2019 Dodge Durango Pursuit that enable it to give good chase is the powertrains. Precincts can order this car with 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine rated at 293 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque, or the available 5.7L HEMI V-8 rated at 360 horsepower and 390 lb.-ft. of torque. Crime-heavy areas shoudl go for the latter, as it also comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive (AWD). It can keep up with the finest sports cars out there.

“Dodge already leads the police pursuit sedan business with the proven Charger Pursuit, and we believe the 2019 Dodge Durango Pursuit SUV will expand our appeal to an even broader audience and take our game to the next level in terms of performance,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge//SRT, Chrysler, and FIAT, FCA – North America. “The Durango gives law enforcement agencies even more of what they want: a more spacious interior room, a higher ride height, HEMI® V-8 performance and efficiency.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]