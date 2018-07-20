/Official: 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320

You gotta love Dodge! While every other car maker is busy stepping up their hybrid and EV game, they decided the best thing to do was launch another street-legal dragster. That is what the new Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 is all about, a car named literally after the quarter-mile.

That 1320 in the Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320’s name refers to the 1,320 feet which is the distance of the quarter-mile run. The muscle car features a 392 HEMI V-8 that with 485 horsepower and 475 lb.-ft. of torque, mated to a reinforced TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission which, Chrysler says, delivers run after run at the drag strip without any glitch. It apparently keeps going until one of your tires bursts. As for the 1/4 mile time of this beast, it’s 11.7 seconds at 115 mph.

Now this bit is only going to appeal to hard-core drag enthusiasts because we’re going to talk about some of the special dragster features of the 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320. The car gets lots from the Challenger SRT Demon, including SRT-tuned Adaptive Damping Suspension with Drag Mode, Line Lock, TransBrake, Torque Reserve and extreme-duty 41-spline half shafts. There is also Nexen SUR4G Drag Spec 275/40R20 street-legal drag radial tires. And when you buy it, the 1320 has only one seat for the driver. However, for just $1 Chrysler will put back in the passenger and the rear seats. This is to show how focused on performance this thing is.

“All it takes is an evening spent at a local drag strip to learn that the grassroots drag-racing community is large and extremely loyal to their cars,” says Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “We created the Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 for the heart of the sport, the bracket racer who wants to drive to the track, suit up, go fast and go home with a big smile and maybe a trophy in the trunk with minimal prep and upkeep.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]