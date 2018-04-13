/2018 Dodge Durango GT Rallye Appearance Package by SRT

For those who don’t need the full power of the real Durango SRT or R/T, the performance division of Chrysler has come up with a cheap aesthetic package that only has the look. The Dodge Durango GT Rallye Appearance Package is in many ways the best version of this oddball SUV.

While the huge output of the real SRT model is certainly intoxicating, if you are going to buy a high-powered SUV chances are you will go German. The Dodge Durango GT Rallye Appearance Package comes with a more than decent 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine that generates 295 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque. That seems to us like the sweet spot for this car, offering a good balance between performance and efficiency.

As for the extras that make this $1,495 package worth considering, the main highlights include a performance hood with cold air duct and two heat extractors, performance front fascia and LED fog lamps. You get these on top the GT’s equipment list which includes leather-trimmed bucket seats with suede inserts, heated first- and second-row seats, power liftgate and 20-inch Hyper Black aluminum wheels. Durango GT also comes in a number of really cool colors, including Vice White, White Knuckle, Octane Red, Redline Red, DB Black, Granite and In-Violet.

“Many of our customers love the performance look of the Durango R/T and Durango SRT, but are happy with the award-winning Pentastar V-6 engine’s 295 horsepower and the excellent fuel efficiency it delivers,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Cars, Dodge//SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “This new Durango GT Rallye Appearance Package gives those three-row SUV buyers the best of both worlds.”

