/Official: 2018 Dodge Durango Pursuit Police Car

Complementing their range of law enforcement vehicles, Chrysler revealed today the 2018 Dodge Durango Pursuit. The special SUV is outfitted with everything that made its partner, the Charger Pursuit, great, including the 5.7L HEMI V-8.

In many ways the Dodge Durango Pursuit is a more capable vehicle than the sedan thanks to its ride height and active all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. It can put its 360 horsepower and 390 lb.-ft. of torque to good use chasing down bad guys even if they are on dirt bikes or ATVs. This thing can really go offroad, as it boasts a two-speed transfer case. On the road, the eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-biased AWD give the Durango five-oh great handling.

Other important highlights of 2018 Dodge Durango Pursuit that make it a good police vehicle include K-9 friendly Tri-Zone interior temperature control, Trailer sway control, Spot lamp wiring prep package, 220-amp alternator, and under-vehicle mount for spare tire, maximizing interior cargo space and accessibility. Add to that the Durango’s own natural talents such as 7,200 lb. towing capability, 8.1 inches of ground clearance, and parking assist, and you have a car for every opportunity.

“Unofficial testing results at the Michigan State Police 2018 model-year vehicle evaluation event created such a stir among law enforcement agencies that we simply had to find a way to build this vehicle,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands, Dodge//SRT, Chrysler and FIAT – FCA North America. “The Dodge Durango is already known as the Charger of SUVs, so it is only natural that the new Durango Pursuit complements the Charger Pursuit in police fleets across the country.”

