/2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Teased with Dual-Snorkel Hood

Good news for the fans of over-the-top muscle cars. Not only isn’t the Hellcat being discontinued, Dodge has updated it for the new modelyear with some interesting features. The biggest highlight of the 2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat, and the first thing they teased, is a retro-inspired dual snorkel feature.

As the name clearly suggests, the dual-snorkel hood on the 2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat replaces the current single air intake with a dual unit, feeding more air into the V8 engine and more importantly giving the car a seriously sinister look. It’s a small thing, but we reckon the effect on the overall looks of the Hellcar is going to be profound. The not-so-revealing teaser images suggest the same.

The Mopar-designed dual-snorkel of the 2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat is inspired by the unit on some of the brand’s most iconic mid-60s and early-70s muscle cars. Whether the new mod has anything to do with a power upgrade for the Hellcar remains to be seen, as they are not saying anything yet about the technical specifications.

Dodge is again reaching back to its 100-plus-year history as it evolves the Challenger lineup for 2019, introducing a new dual-snorkel hood on Hellcat models that pays homage to the distinctive Mopar design themes from some of its most famous muscle cars. This new fully functional hood harkens back to the mid-60s and early-70s, but with a modern interpretation that looks even more sinister and provides maximum air intake to the supercharged powerplant. More information to come this summer …

