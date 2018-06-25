/Final Dodge Viper and Challenger Demon Raise $1 Million in Charity Auction

As promised, today Dodge sent two of its most significant models to the auction block to their part for helping those less fortunate. The cars in question were the final 2017 Dodge Viper and the final 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. And together they raised a round and cool $1 million USD for the United Way.

Both of the auctioned cars were finished in Viper Red, with the Challenger getting a special handpaint treatment. They also came with “The Ultimate Last Chance” package including authentication kits for each vehicle containing custom build sheets, authenticity letters, certification cards, iPads with videos and photos, and other custom branded items. But what the winning bidder won, above all else, is the exclusivity of owning the very last Viper and the last Demon – a combined power output of 1,485 horsepower.

“We know the power of the Dodge Viper and Dodge Challenger SRT Demon to put a smile on people’s faces; we’re smiling today because we know the power of this donation to the United Way,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands, Dodge//SRT, Chrysler and FIAT – FCA North America. “These particular vehicles mark the end of their eras as the last vehicles of their kind to be built; it’s rare to have just one such vehicle cross the auction block, much less a pair at the same time.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]