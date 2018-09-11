/2018 Ram Harvest Edition – Pricing and Specs

Ram Trucks have been making so many cool and sporty pickups lately, we’d almost forgotten they are in commercial vehicle business. This ought to bring us back to reality, though. The new 2018 Ram Harvest Edition is a serious agricultural vehicle “designed specifically for America’s farm families.”

2018 Ram Harvest Edition comes as Ram 3500 (SRW and DRW), 4500 and 5500 (DRW, 60-inch and 80-inch cab-to-axle lengths) Chassis Cab, in all four-door Crew Cab and two-door Regular Cab configurations. Engine-wise, you can choose between 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 or 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel. There are also four nice colors to choose from: Case IH Red and New Holland Blue plus Brilliant Black and Bright White.

Exclusive farm-y features of the 2018 Ram Harvest Edition include large front tow hooks, a transfer-case skid plate, side steps, fog lamps and a rear back-up camera. But many folks may use it as their daily truck, since it also has 8.4-inch Uconnect 4C touchscreen radio with navigation, 4G Wi-Fi capability, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. MSRP for this beast start at $43,990 for Ram 3500, $48,140 for Ram 4500, and $49,240 for Ram 5500. There is also a $1,695 destination charge to be paid for each one.

“Addressing a direct request from farmers, Ram is the only manufacturer to offer Chassis Cab commercial trucks in colors that match two of the most popular lines of farm equipment in the nation,” said Jim Morrison, Head of Ram Brand – FCA North America. “The Ram Harvest Edition Chassis Cab delivers high capability and gives farming families a way to show their agricultural brand loyalty.”

