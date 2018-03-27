/2019 Ram 1500 Limited Kentucky Derby Edition

The latest iteration of Ram Truck’s 1500 series is a very young product, but already it has spawned a full range of different variants and editions. This is the latest, the Ram 1500 Limited Kentucky Derby Edition, a well-equipped limited edition to commemorate the 144th running of the sporting event.

Unlike most other limited editions, though, the stuff featured on the Ram 1500 Limited Kentucky Derby Edition will become available as optional extras to order for regular versions of the 2019 Ram 1500. The main highlight is the Ivory White Tri Coat paint which could prove very popular. The limited edition itself can also be had in Delmonico Red, Diamond Black Crystal, Granite Crystal, Max Steel or Patriot Blue, and in 4×2 or 4×4 Crew Cab configurations.

But what sets this luxurious truck apart from the rest of the pack is the equipment content. full-leather front and rear reclining seats with heating and cooling, genuine wood and metal trim are among the top features of the Kentucky Derby 1500, in addition to Uconnect 12-inch touchscreen radio with Sirius XM 360L with navigation, four-corner auto-leveling air suspension, power-retracting running boards, trailer hitch with sway control and blind spot monitor with automatic trailer detection.

So in some ways the Ram 1500 Limited Kentucky Derby Edition can make even an Escalade green with envy. But such goodness does not come cheap. The MSRP for this special model is $53,190 plus $1,645 destination charge. Oh, and they are only making 2,000 copies.

