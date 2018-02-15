/2019 Ram 1500 Lone Star Makes Debut in Dallas

If you were not phased with the unabated luxury of the new version of Ram Trucks’ 1500 series and wanted something tougher, you will like what we have here. This is the 2019 Ram 1500 Lone Star, an honest, hard-working, no-nonsense version of the truck for people who share the same attributes.

And where else would you have it make debut than the Dallas Auto Show! The good thing about Ram is that their products cover both ends of the market. So while the Longhorn is all about style and features and luxury, the 2019 Ram 1500 Lone Star is all about getting the job done. The truck is a picture of strength and capability. All the garnish you get with it include bright front and rear bumpers, chrome door handle centers, a bright grille surround with billet inserts, 18-inch aluminum wheels, fog lamps, 60/40 split rear bench seat and leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls.

It is in the rugged performance department where the 2019 Ram 1500 Lone Star truly shines. Among the main highlights of the truck we have the Active Level Air Suspension, electric-locking rear axle, Blind-spot Monitoring and 20-inch aluminum wheels. Now these are optional extras, but Ram has divided them into groups so you can choose what you really need: Bed Utility Group, a 4×4 Off-road Group, a Protection Group, Trailer Tow Mirrors and Brake Group, Max Towing Package and Premium Lighting Group.

As for the engines, while the Lone Star launches with a potent 5.7-liter HEMI V-8, you will be able to order it later in the year with an efficient 3.6-liter V-6 Pentastar with eTorque. Of course, you also have the choice of 4×2 and 4×4 drivetrain, and Crew and Quad Cab configurations, plus two bed lengths of 5 ft.-7 in. (Crew only) and 6 ft.-4 in.

