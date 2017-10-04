/New Volkswagen T-Roc Priced from £20,425 in the UK

The crossover, or compact SUV, segment is full of cars that look pretty much the same, and none of them truly exciting. That is why we reckon the new 2018 Volkswagen T-Roc is going to become an instant hit when it’s unleashed unto this market. This one’s so distinguished and looks so refreshingly unusual that they don’t even have to convince you how good it is at being a crossover.

And for the record, it really is. Volkswagen T-Roc offers plenty of space inside in spite of its conveniently compact exterior, as evidenced by its 445 litre cargo space. The car is designed to be an urban monkey, but thanks to high ground clearance and some decent hardware underneath you could also do some light off-roading in it. The all-wheel-drive versions come with 4MOTION Active Control with driving profile selection as standard. Tech features are also satisfactory with the availability of automatic air conditioning; electromechanical power steering; Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).

Among the main highlights of the T-Roc equipment-wise, depending on the trims and options, we have the Active Info Display (10.3-inch), Volkswagen Car-Net, 8.0 inch infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a host of connectivity services. electrically operated tailgate, electrically operated sliding/tilting panoramic sunroof, ‘Vienna’ leather upholstery, wireless smartphone charging, and a 400-watt, six-speaker, audio system by BeatsAudio.

As for the engines, 2018 Volkswagen T-Roc can be ordered in the following combinations:

Petrol engines:

1.0 TSI, 115 PS, 200 Nm, 6-speed manual, front-wheel drive

1.5 TSI, 150 PS, 250 Nm, 6-speed manual, front-wheel drive

1.5 TSI, 150 PS, 250 Nm, 7-speed DSG, front-wheel drive

1.5 TSI, 150 PS, 250 Nm, 7-speed DSG, 4MOTION

2.0 TSI, 190 PS, 320 Nm, 7-speed DSG, 4MOTION

Diesel engines:

1.6 TDI, 115 PS, 250 Nm, 6-speed manual, front-wheel drive

2.0 TDI, 150 PS, 340 Nm, 6-speed manual, front-wheel drive

2.0 TDI, 150 PS, 340 Nm, 6-speed manual, 4MOTION

2.0 TDI, 150 PS, 340 Nm, 7-speed DSG, front-wheel drive

Director of Volkswagen UK, Alison Jones, said: “The arrival of T-Roc, and the launch of this early wave of 1,000 cars for the keenest buyers, marks a major step in our brand’s ongoing SUV offensive. It is stunning to look at, and contains all the tech you would expect in a car today. The level of interest we have seen in this exciting new car, even before its physical arrival at the end of the year, has been unprecedented. I’m sure it will mark a significant step in Volkswagen’s ongoing expansion and growth in the UK, and I’m very much looking forward to seeing the first cars on the road here before Christmas.”

2018 VW T-Roc UK Pricing and Specs:

Model Engine Gearbox Doors Power CO2 (g/km) RRP OTR SE 1.0 TSI 6spd Man 5 115 117 £20,425 SE 1.5 TSI EVO 6spd Man 5 150 120 £22,200 Design 1.0 TSI 6spd Man 5 115 117 £21,125 Design 1.5 TSI EVO 6spd Man 5 150 120 £22,900 SEL 1.5 TSI EVO 6spd Man 5 150 121 £24,520 SEL 2.0 TSI 4MOTION 7spd DSG 5 190 155 £31,485

