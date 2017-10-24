/Novitec Ferrari GTC4 Lusso Tuning Kit Revealed

Novitec Rosso is THE firm for tuning Ferrari models and they have a kit for every single model. It took them a while, but they finally came up with the Novitec Ferrari GTC4 Lusso and Lusso T. The lofty grand tourer receives in this treatment aesthetic as well as mechanical enhancements.

On the styling front Novitec Ferrari GTC4 Lusso comes with a carbon fiber aero kit that is subtle in design but big in effect. It includes front spoiler and strut, side skirts, rear spoiler on the tailgate, roof spoiler, add-on parts for the diffuser, and carbon mirror caps. You can also order custom black reflectors. The aero parts are wind tunnel tested for optimum performance.

Power increase has been taken care of in Novitec Ferrari GTC4 Lusso through electronic trickery and custom exhaust. There are three stages of upgrade for the V12 engine in the Lusso. First is the plug & play NOVITEC N-TRONIC modules which take the output up to 691 hp and 857 Nm of torque. Stage 2 sees the addition of optimized exhaust system stainless steel without flap-regulation, X-pipe replacement pipe, catalyst-replacement pipe and NOVITEC TECTRONIC. Now you have 710 hp with 882 Nm. Stage 3 is tad weaker, weirdly, at 703 hp but it has the 100 Zeller sport catalysts.

Novitec offers for this car a selection of 21/22 inch wheels front and rear available with custom color. Sport spring set, custom spacers, and titanium lug nuts do their part to enhance the handling of the big GT.

