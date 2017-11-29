/2019 Mercedes CLS Facelift Unveiled in Los Angeles

So here it is ladies and gents, the new 2019 Mercedes CLS in official glory. As we knew from the numerous teasers we were treated to prior to reveal, the new CLS features an evolutionary design, blending the classic lines of the original model, conceived in 2003, with the latest Mercedes-Benz design trends.

The result is a handsome four-door coupe which looks more dynamic than ever in profile. But one cannot gloss over the fact that the new lights on the 2019 Mercedes CLS, especially those on the rear, will prove quite controversial. Already we can hear the internet chatter likening those lights to all sorts of unsavory things. But we think the design of the new CLS is a job well-done on the whole. It certainly looks as outlandish and as exciting as the original, but it’s even more futuristic,making it the perfect shape for the present!

One thing about the 2019 Mercedes CLS that is completely new is the engine lineup. The sexy sedan launches with three new six-cylinder units. The CLS 350 d 4MATIC gets 286 hp, CLS 400 d 4MATIC a 340 hp version, and CLS 450 4MATIC 367 hp + 22 hp thanks to EQ Boost mild hybrid system. Among the technology highlights of the new CLS we can mention AIR BODY CONTROL suspension, ENERGIZING comfort controls and the very latest infotainment generation, smartphone connectivity via Mercedes-Benz Link and wireless charging.

Features-wise, the standard kit on the 2019 CLS include LED High Performance headlamps, 18?inch light-alloy wheels with mixed tyres, Lane Keeping Assist, Speed Limit Assist, a 12.3?inch media display, ambience lighting including illuminated air vents, Mercedes me connect services and a communication module with LTE. There is a special First Edition model which gets fancy trims and colors, and later on you get anAMG version, designated for the first time ’53’ powered by a turbocharged six-cylinder engine.

