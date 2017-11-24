/BMW M760Li Individual Looks Dapper in Long Beach Blue

BMW Abu Dhabi has astounded us on more than one occasion with their extremely exclusively exquisite BMWs. But what they have in store this time takes the cake in terms of beauty and overall excellence. This 2017 BMW M760Li Individual is dressed in a very pretty Long Beach Blue and “tricked-out” with some after market parts.

That means this 7er is unique on at least three or four levels. First off, there is the fact that it’s a BMW M760Li Individual. Even if we don’t take into account the Individual part, the M760Li is itself a bit of a unicorn what with that titanic V12 that’s under its bonnet. The Individual treatment, meanwhile, adds exclusive styling features and equipment inside and out to this long wheelbase saloon. And then there is the 3D Design body components, M Performance trunk lid spoiler, Carbon fibre mirror and 21″ Multi Spoke 629 Wheel in Liquid Black. It couldn’t have been more awesome.

The video below contains a full gallery of the car including exterior and interior:

But all that is extra garnish compared to the magnificent powertrain in this car. The M Performance TwinPower Turbo 12-cylinder petrol engine in the new BMW M760Li xDrive has a capacity of 6,592 cc, develops output of 448 kW/610 hp at 5,500 rpm and peak torque of 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) from as low down as 1,550 rpm. They have fitted it with start/stop which is kind of like blowing on an oil rig fire, but hey. The luxury sedan accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.7 seconds and on to a governed top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph) – or 305 km/h / 189 mph (governed) if the optional M Driver’s Package is specified.

Via BMW Abu Dhabi

