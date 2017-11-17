/New Tesla Roadster Unveiled, Set for 2020 Launch

Before he gives us our first glimpse of the highly anticipated Tesla Semi, Elon Musk surprised everyone by revealing a new Tesla Roadster. I know, it looks like a coupe in the adjacent picture. But you see the car features a removable glass hardtop. The new Roadster is more of a Targa coupe really. But that’s OK. You won’t care about the roof or looks when you hear about this thing’s performance.

Lately it has been hard to trust what Musk says, what with the Model 3 delays and the late arrival of the Semi. So take the numbers we’re about to tell you about with a pinch of salt. That said, if these figures turn out to be true the new Tesla Roadster will be the most astonishing sports car of all time. Well, at least till 2020 when it’s set for release.

At any rate, the new Roadster is designed to smash all the records when it comes to performance and range of electric cars. Details of the powertrain are yet to be revealed, but the top model boasts a remarkable range of 620 miles – enough to take you from L.A. to San Fran on one charge. The car apparently has up to 10,000 wheel torque, which is how it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 1.9 seconds and pull a quarter-mile time 8.8 seconds.

Yes, the new Tesla Roadster is all-wheel-drive, so it should be pretty easy to manage. And no, the top speed is not limited like those Euro boys. You can reach in excess of 250 mph flat out if you have the stones for it. As mentioned, the sports car comes with a glass roof that’s removable and slides neatly into the trunk, and it seats four people. The cost of this amazing sports, nay, super car is $200,000 base and there is a Founders Series edition which runs for $250,000. You can reserve your right now for 50 grand.

202 Tesla Roadster Base Specs:

Acceleration 0-60 mph 1.9 sec

Acceleration 0-100 mph 4.2 sec

Acceleration 1/4 mile 8.8 sec

Top Speed Over 250 mph

Wheel Torque 10,000 Nm

Mile Range 620 miles

Seating 4

Drive All-Wheel Drive

Base Price $200,000

Base Reservation $50,000

Founders Series Price $250,000

Founders Series Reservation (1,000 reservations available) $250,000

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]