/2018 Citroen C4 Cactus Gears Up for UK Launch

The fans of funky little cars all over Britain rejoice as the new 2018 Citroen C4 Cactus becomes available to order today! The quirky French hatchback won’t reach the showrooms until April, but you can secure yours right now from just £17,265.

Based on Citroen Advanced Comfort programme with comfort seats and Progressive Hydraulic cushions, the 2018 Citroen C4 Cactus is probably the most comfortable and relaxing car in its class. That is a highly desirable quality if you predominantly use it in busy city centers. The B-road travelers may find that the safe comfort results in less than savory handling around the corners. Not that the Cactus is fast enough to get you in trouble around corners. The engine lineup includes three 3-cylinder PureTech petrol engines and a highly efficient BlueHDi 100 S&S diesel unit.

While tamer than its predecessor, the 2018 Citroen C4 Cactus still has a kind of niche design that does not appeal to everybody. But if you get past that, you will be rewarded with an amazing array of technology features. The new Cactus can be specified with Active Safety Brake, Grip Control and Lane Departure Warning as well as Citroen Connect Nav, Citroeën Connect Box with the brand’s Emergency & Assistance system and Mirror Screen functionality. There is also Front Fog Lights with Cornering Function, Blind Spot Monitoring System, Coffee Break Alert, Speed Limit Recognition and Recommendation, and…

MODEL RANGE & PRICING

TRIM ENGINE CO 2 (g/km) MRRP OTR Feel PureTech 110 S&S manual 100 £17,965.00 PureTech 130 S&S 6-speed manual 110 £18,765.00 BlueHDi 100 S&S manual 90 £18,995.00 Feel Edition PureTech 82 manual 105 £17,265.00 Flair PureTech 110 S&S manual 100 £19,865.00 PureTech 110 S&S EAT6 auto 105 £21,165.00 PureTech 130 S&S 6-speed manual 110 £20,665.00 BlueHDi 100 S&S manual 92 £20,895.00

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]