/Elements of a Great Motoring Experience

Driving, observed superficially, is a monotonous job one needs to do in order to get to one’s destination. But with a little bit of care and effort this seemingly boring task could be turned in an amazing experience. It could refresh you, put you in a good mood, and prepare you for the day ahead. After all, there is a reason why people “go for a drive” just for the fun of it.

What you need to take into account, though, is that like everything else worth doing, there are a number of conditions to a joyful and invigorating drive. Of course, it does first and foremost depend on the mood of the driver, and not every drive can be made exquisite. But by following the practices of a great motoring experience one can ensure that all is in order when the mood strikes and the opportunity presents itself. Below we list some of the most important elements of an excellent drive…

Maintenance

What puts most people off when it comes to cars and driving in general is having to deal with mechanical niggles that requires them to spend time and money to address them. Poor condition of a vehicle can also spoil what could be the drive of a lifetime. That is why proper maintenance and upkeep of the vehicle is of utmost important. It should be the first item on a serious motorists’ list of things to check to the optimum driving experience. The best course of action, of course, is to adhere to the service timetables presented to you by the manufacturer of your car. This practice will keep the machine in tiptop condition at all times, ready to give you that sweet sensation that only driving a good car on a good road can offer.

Route & Scenery

It might seem odd that we have included the route in our list of elements of great motoring, but bear with us. It is true that unless you are setting off with the sole purpose of enjoying a drive the route you take is often not in your power to choose. But the only thing external forces can dictate to you is the destination. By taking a few minutes and studying the map on your satellite navigation system you can choose a route that is most suitable to a great drive. You want the route with the least traffic, obviously, and you can choose which route best suits your current mood. If you fancy a bit of G force, pick a road with a lot of bends and chicanes. If on the other hand you desire some serious speed, look for the route with the longest straight. And if all you want is to relax and clear your mind, pick scenic route.

Music

We don’t know why, but our favorite tunes always sound a lot better when we listen to them driving along our favourite road in a favourite car. Proper music goes a long way to enhance your driving experience, which is why we never trust the radio to do the job. These days we all have our music collection on our phones, which is ideal, because it enables us to instantly pick a tune in tune with the moos we’re in. Of course, you need to make sure your audio system is smartphone compatible for this. But even if it isn’t, there are all sort of aftermarket kits that will do the job. There is a little proviso with this element of great motoring, however, and that has to do with how music can alter mood. While driving you want to have all your faculties focused on the job. If a song or piece of music has a profound effect on you, it’d be better not to listen to it in the car.

Driving Gear

Granted, it is kind of ridiculous to dress up and put on special gear for a drive. But if you enjoy this, by all means indulge in it. This is especially true of classic car drivers who may want to first put on their goggles and driving gloves before setting off. It is not all about personal accessories, either. Every driver can enhance their motoring experience by getting the proper smartphone kit, cup holders, even sun visors and window int. It is these little details that add up to make a big difference in the way a simple drive might feel. Some, of course, go further and modify stuff like the gear shift or even steering wheels and pedals in order to have a more “personalized” take on the task.

The Car Itself

Last but not least, the vehicle with which you go in search of that sensational drive has to have the right specs for what you are after. If have a family sedan, a nice and relaxing drive could give you a kick. If you have a sports car, a spirited drive around the B-roads is the thing to do. SUV owners find that a spot of light off-roading in the country will make them feel better about purchasing a 4×4 vehicle when they live in the city center. You don’t necessarily have to have a big, expensive car to enjoy a good drive. With the right mindset every car on every road can give you a proper driver’s high!

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]