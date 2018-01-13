/Emotional Attachment to Cars – It’s Only Natural!

Believe me, I get it. Unless you are a monumental car bore, getting emotional about a car is probably the most uncool thing you can think of. After all, what kind of person forms an attachment to bits of metal, plastic and oil? But you see, us car guys know that that exists and it’s real. Many of us have experienced it. So is there something wrong with us?

No. Well, yes, maybe. Everyone has faults and flaws. But as far as your emotional attachment to your car goes, it is only natural. Humans grow fond of people and things because those people and things satisfy certain needs they have, be it material or spiritual. I’m not saying you fall in love with your car because it gets you from A to B. You love that thing because of the memories you associate with it, because of how it once made you feel.

And that is the most natural of human behaviors. Now, some people say this should only apply to other human beings or at least other living things. But that is not necessarily true, because at the end of the day this is all about biology. We don’t really have much say in it. No matter how much poets and romantics try to convince you that it’s a matter of soul and spirit, science proves that falling in love and forming attachments are, in their essence, biochemical reactions to external stimuli.

When you fall in love with a girl, it is not her beautiful face or rocking body that causes it. It is the secretion of certain chemicals in your bloodstream those features trigger that result in that most celebrated of human peculiarities. What’s more, your brain subconsciously apprises the features and characteristics of that girl against your needs and ideals – accumulated throughout your life depending on your genome and epigenome – and decides if that person is the one to address them satisfactorily. Meanwhile your conscious mind is busy ogling those luscious lips and bangin’ bosom.

What all of that means is, you can have the same “emotions” about your pet, your phone, and indeed your car. Yes, even objects can trigger that condition in us as long as they click with certain conscious or unconscious conditions we have inside us. In fact, the word on the sidewalks of science is that in a few decades there will be robots that take better care of us physically and emotionally than any human ever could.

For me, though, forming an emotional attachment to a car is mostly about memories, what that car reminds me of… or who it reminds me of. It’s not just that we get used to them. Most of us experience our first kiss in a car, our first cigarette, or first guy trip. It is only natural that we develop feelings for them. Just make sure those feelings don’t get out of hand!

