/Novitec McLaren 570S Spider Looks Fancy

Novitec Group expands its McLaren Sports Series range by releasing a kit tailored for the Spider version. The treatment for Novitec McLaren 570S Spider is pretty much the same as they offer for the coupe, 540C and the GT version, but on the Spider it looks just a little bit cooler.

That is not surprising, because something this sexy ought to look better topless! The wind tunnel tested Novitec McLaren 570S Spider body kit adds to the visual drama of this everyday sports car and makes it an even more enticing proposition than before. The car doe indeed looks way above its pay grade, like it’s a full on supercar with a 300 grand price tag.

Backing up those looks in the Novitec McLaren 570S Spider is a power upgrade kit for the engine. In its top version, the NOVITEC N-TRONIC processor upgrade with optimized exhaust system RACE stainless steel – complete with catalytic converters and special tailpipes – develops 638 hp and 688 Nm of torque. But Novitec offers milder treatments, packing 646 hp/692 Nm and 62 2hp/677 Nm respectively.

The appearance of Novitec McLaren 570S Spider is further improved by the tuner’s own wheels in 20″ front/21″ rear setup. They are available in a range of cool colors, or paint to order. Then there is the complete suspension system that is fully adjustable with detailed specifications and parameters. These two enhance not just the looks but the handling of the sports car.

