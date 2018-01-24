/Production BMW 8 Series Coupe Undergoes Dynamic Testing

Good news for the fans of big, luxurious, over-the-top coupes. The all-new BMW 8 Series Coupe is very close to production now as the Bavarian company dispatches prototypes to race tracks for dynamic testing. This thing, by the looks of things, is going to give the AMG 63 and Bentley Continental GT a good run for their money.

We only get to see the overall shape of the BMW 8 Series Coupe in this teaser, but they have included a good deal of pure exhaust noise. The 8 Coupe, as they call it, sounds a lot dirtier than most M cars of recent years, and that’s great. And as for the looks, it’s not like we don’t know what the 8er is going to be like. After all, we have seen this big boy with the Concept 8 Series already.

The 2019 BMW 8 Series Coupe has been developed in parallel with the BMW M8 and M8 GTE race car. In fact, as engineers are Europe are putting the standard 8er to test, motorsport experts at Daytona track in America are working on the racing version. That means the M8 will have a strong racing flavor about it, which could manifest itself in lighter weight and more agile handling than the rivals. Weight and lazy drive are pretty much the only flaws of these big deluxe coupes.

“The test drives under the most severe conditions show that we are right on target with our concept for the new BMW 8 Series Coupe. The vehicle dynamics values already achieved are absolutely impressive. Our customers and fans can look forward to a genuine sports car,” says Klaus Fröhlich, member of the board of the BMW AG, Development and Research, who oversees the test programme in Italy.

