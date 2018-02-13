/2018 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Gets Cosmetic Upgrades

In an effort to keep the discerning customers of their Maybach series happy, Mercedes has come up with a number of visual upgrades for the 2018 version of the luxury saloon. In this treatment the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class gets even more exquisite interior color combos, optional two-tone paint jobs, and a new radiator grille.

If we cut to the chase, the two-tone paint works available for the 2018 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class include armagnac brown/black and savanna beige/black. There will be nine color combinations available in total, complete with double clear coat which creates a brilliant surface finish with a piano lacquer effect that gives the paint job a special depth.

These should improve the aesthetics of the Maybach, especially when teamed up with new luxury 20-inch multi-spoke wheels. on the whole three exclusive 20-inch wheels are available for the Maybach, including a 20-hole design from the Mercedes-Maybach S-Cabriolet. As for the interior, black Maybach Exclusive nappa leather upholstery appointments can also be ordered with a choice of copper-, gold- or platinum-coloured contrasting topstitching. There is also trim inserts in designo flowing lines Magnolia for those with an ultra-refined taste.

The 2018 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class featuring the new upgrades can be seen at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show in S560 guise with or without all-wheel-drive. It features a 469 hp/700 Nm 4.0 liter V8 engine.

