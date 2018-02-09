/2018 Nissan Titan Gets Factory Suspension Lift Kit

More and more car makers are delving into the field of offering parts and accessories usually thought to be the realm of aftermarket specialists. This takes the bread right out of the tuners’ mouth, but for the consumers it is better since they get a factory-authorized upgrade. That is not the case with the 2018 Nissan Titan pickup truck, which gets a factory-fitted suspension lift kit.

The kit available for the Titan is developed by ICON Vehicle Dynamics, a well-known tuner and restomoder. The system they have devised for the 2018 Nissan Titan gives the truck an additional 3 inch of ground clearance. Now, a lift kit on a pickup truck serves more purposes than giving the vehicle a badass look. It dramatically enhances the offroad capabilities of the machine and also gives you a more satisfying ride.

ICON’s suspension for Titan includes adjustable-height coil-over shock absorbers tuned specifically for TITAN and TITAN XD, custom rod end bearings and patent-pending Delta Joints. They are designed to fit the 2018 Nissan Titan and Titan XD Crew Cab 4×4 models in place of the standard units with no drilling or cutting required. You can obtain the kit from your Nissan dealerships, and it takes no less than four hours to install.

“We worked with ICON, a proven name in suspension lift-kit engineering, to develop the first kits to be offered through our Nissan dealer network,” said Billy Hayes, division vice president, LCV and Trucks, Nissan North America, Inc. “They came back to us with a kit that is easy to install, maintains TITAN and TITAN XD’s impressive factory payload and towing capabilities, and allows the trucks to be returned to stock for resale or end-of-lease return.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]