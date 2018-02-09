/2018 VW Up! GTI Priced from £13,750 in the UK

The highly anticipated 2018 VW Up! GTI is now available to order in the UK, all set to take the hot hatch market by storm. Granted, it is a supermini and not a hatchback. But the Up! GTI is so good at what it does, and at £13,750 it is so well-priced, it renders all those expensive, over-powered hot hatches out there silly.

I mean, if space is not really an issue for you, 2018 VW Up! GTI is a much better proposition than its own big brother, Golf GTI. And we know full well that the Golf is the king of all hot hatches. With the Up! GTI it is not about how much power you have. It’s the whole package. Yes, it only has a 999cc turbo engine with 115 PS and 200 Nm of torque. But on the upside it does 58.9 mpg and emits no more than to 110 g/km of CO2. And as for performance, 0 to 62 mph is dealt with in 8.8 seconds with a top speed of 122 mph.

2018 VW Up! GTI is all about the joy of driving, and a big part of that is the price. Yes, it is kind of expensive for a supermini, but it’s a bargain for what it offers. And because it is cheap, you can beat on it every day, drive it fast and hard, and not worry about breaking the bank. It is not in vain that Volkswagen compares this car to the original Golf GTI MkI. It really is that good. It even features the same sort of exterior details and accenting, but we have to say the looks are not that savory.

The hotted-up Up! is also an excellent runabout, boasting such features as Volkswagen’s Composition Colour radio system with five-inch colour screen, 4x20W output via six loudspeakers, Bluetooth telephone and audio connection, a USB interface, air conditioning, heated seats, electrically adjustable and heated wing mirrors, and front fog lights with static cornering lights, all standard fit.

