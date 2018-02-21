/2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Specs and Details (KDM)

While we are waiting for the international version of the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe to be released, let’s get acclimated with the basic features of the car by having a close look at the Korean version. This is the Santa Fe you will be getting elsewhere, save for the engines and maybe some market-specific options.

Whereas the previous version of this mid-size SUV used the “Fluidic Sculpture” design philosophy with the machine at its center, the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe puts the human at the center of things. The new philosophy is called “Calm-Tech” which is about exactly what it says in the tin. The new Santa is a technologically-advanced cars designed for calm and comfort and well-being of its occupants.

The humanist tendencies of the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is best shown in its ‘Human Machine Interface (HMI)’. Through many layers of sophisticated technology the HMI results in enhanced intuitiveness and ultimately safety in interaction with the vehicle. It begins with the design, such as the floating navigation screen and the placement of buttons, and continues with the features themselves, the use of space, and little touches such as the placement of armrest, or the opening for the third-row seats entry. You don’t usually get this level of attention to details in this class.

As for powertrains, the Korean version of 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe launches with three engines including Diesel R2.0 e-VGT, Diesel R2.2 e-VGT, and Gasoline Seta II 2.0 Turbo GDi. The car also get a new 8-speed automatic transmission, SCR (Selective Reduction Catalytic Reduction), electric power steering (R-MDPS), and for the first time, HTRAC all-electric four-wheel drive system with four types of driving modes (ECO / COMPORT / SPORT / SMART). As mentioned before, apart form the diesel engines you can expect to see rest of these features in the European and American version of the new Santa Fe.

