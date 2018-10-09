/N Option Package Hots-Up Your Hyundai i30 N

As we predicted a while back, Hyundai is going to make to milk the whole ‘N’ thing they have going on for all its worth. It started with the launch of the i30 N hot hatch, extended to N-Line models, then spawned a Fastback version, and now we have the N Option. This is a factory upgrade kit for the i30 N.

Shown with a concept car at the recent Paris Motor Show, the Hyundai N Option pack for the i30 N presents a number of exterior and interior upgrades. It does not include any engine upgrades, but rest assured, Hyundai will launch a separate pack for that. As it is, the N Option consists of 25 different high-quality exterior and interior individualisation options.

For the exterior, the i30 N Option offers carbon rear wing with the N emblem, carbon vented hood, quad mufflers and the N grille surrounded by a red character line, plus 20 inch lightweight alloys shod with high-performance tires. The show car also features a unique matt paint job which probably won’t be offered with the retail version. Inside the cabin the N Option treatment brings black carbon accents on the dash and air vents as well as doors and steering wheel, Alcantara on the steering wheel, sport bucket seats with red accents, sport pedals and gear shifter, and…

With our N portfolio we are shaking up the competition, and bringing new performance and emotions for our customers. The development of our N vehicles is grounded in Motorsport and our engagement there is the pinnacle of N. The new i30 N Line and our i30 N ‘N Option’ show car illustrate our dual approach to customisation, making N available to a wider audience. Thomas SchemeraExecutive Vice President High Performance Vehicles & Motorsport Division at Hyundai Motor Group

